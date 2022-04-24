In order to expand its staff, Eurogamer.it is looking for two people to add to the editorial team and to take care of previews and reviews.

Given by implication an excellent knowledge of Italian and English, among the criteria that will be applied for the final evaluation is the availability of more gaming platforms, so as to be able to deal with the greatest number of titles.

Given the growing importance of streaming, priority will be given to those who are able not only to write about video games but also to show them on our Twitch channel. Finally, the availability to participate in live presentations, which usually take place in Milan, will also be assessed.

If you are interested in submitting your application, send an email to contact@eurogamer.it with the heading “Candidatura per Eurogamer.it”. Your resume and a test review on a title of your choice will be attached to the text of your message. Good luck!