As every year, we are happy to have asked which were the best games that kept us company during 2021 for you. In this way we feel we are fixing over time the best videogame experiences that have made us live the most. exciting virtual adventures during this year.

Best Sports Game of 2021 This year the race to win the title of best sports game was not on equal terms, as indeed often happens when a new chapter of the Forza Horizon series comes out. This year in particular, your judgment was practically unanimous: for over 80% of you Forza Horizon 5 deserves to be crowned best sports game of 2021 and the other competitors had to share crumbs so small that they didn’t even deserve a place. on the podium. Today Forza Horizon 5 is the undisputed king.





Best platforming game of 2021 Among the platformers published this year, the battle was a little more close, but not that much if 49% of you chose Psychonauts 2 as the best platform game of 2021: a return that we have been waiting for a long time and that evidently met your expectations very well. In second place you have chosen Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: another very welcome return that has in a certain sense opened the technological dances on PlayStation 5. A little further back on the podium we find another exclusive, this time for Switch: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury which was chosen for just over 12% of you.





Best management-strategy game of 2021 As for the category of the best sports game of the year, the battle was uneven with regard to the best strategic-management game of 2021, even if in this case also due to a substantial lack of competition. To be crowned king of the strategists of 2021 is Age of Empires 4, which coincidentally is once again a highly anticipated return of a beloved series that has its roots in the past. A return also in this case that has fully satisfied the expectations of at least 83% of you who voted for it





