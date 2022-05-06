Home page politics

Of: Tobias Utz

Split

In the international airspace off the island of Rügen, there is a supposed scandal: Eurofighters from the German Air Force are pushing a Russian military aircraft away.

+++ 3 p.m.: The advance of a Russian reconnaissance aircraft in the direction of German airspace probably happened at the same time as a military exercise on Rügen. Apparently 2000 Dutch and German soldiers were involved. The newspaper reports World. It was therefore about a fictitious evacuation mission in the scenario of a “failed state”, a “failed state”. According to the report, the Russian military aircraft could have been sent for espionage purposes. The Kremlin is apparently interested in the strategy of NATO forces in the scenario mentioned.

Italian Air Force Eurofighter. (Symbol photo) © Italian Ministry Of Defense Hand/Imago Images

In addition, the action could have had a second purpose: This could have put the reaction speed of the German Air Force’s alarm squad to the test. However, an actual escort was not possible because it was international airspace. The German Eurofighters merely pushed the Russian military aircraft away from Germany.

Eurofighters displace Russian military aircraft – spokesman comments

+++ 12.00 p.m.: The incursion of a Russian military aircraft into international airspace over the Baltic Sea over the weekend did not pose any danger to a Defense Ministry spokesman. The fact that German Eurofighters had risen to an alarm start was “purely routine”. According to the spokesman, there was no violation of international rules NDR. The spokesman is quoted in the report as saying that the air force was only present in the course of protecting the airspace of the NATO countries.

Before Rügen: Eurofighter displace Russian military aircraft

First report from Tuesday, May 3rd, 09:00 a.m.: Rügen – A Russian military aircraft put the German Air Force on alert over the weekend. According to the dpa, a reconnaissance machine flew over the Baltic Sea. In response, the German Air Force had two Eurofighters take off from Laage Air Base (Mecklenburg-West Pomerania). The Russian machine had been identified in international airspace off the island of Rügen, it said. The Eurofighters then accompanied the Russian reconnaissance aircraft on Saturday (April 30) in international airspace away from Germany.

Denmark had already summoned the Russian ambassador to the Foreign Ministry for an interview. Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod justified the measure on Sunday (May 1) by saying that a Russian military aircraft had also entered Danish airspace.

Ukraine war: Eurofighters push Russian military aircraft off the island of Rügen

According to Swedish information, a Russian AN-30 propeller aircraft also violated Swedish airspace east of the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm.

Four Russian fighter jets entered the airspace over Sweden in early March. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine more than two months ago, in Sweden as well as in the neighboring country Finland, there were intensive discussions about joining the Nato discussed. Russia warned the two northernmost states of the EU several times before such a step. Denmark is already a member of the western military alliance.

Meanwhile, the diplomatic situation in Ukraine war still tense: an oil embargo against Russia is in the air, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergej Lavrov causes outrage with a Nazi comparison and Nancy Pelosi travels to Kyiv. (tu/dpa)