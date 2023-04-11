Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

Austria: Eurofighter (symbolic photo from Hinterstoisser Zeltweg air base) intercepted an Israeli plane. © Hackl/imago

“Alarm start” – two Eurofighters took off in Austria on Easter Monday because of a passenger plane.

Vienna – The exact background to the “alarm start” is initially unclear. It is known that two Eurofighters took off on Monday at 1.08 p.m. from the Zeltweg air base (Austria). The reason for this is said to have been a lack of radio contact from a passenger plane operated by the Israeli airline El Al Israel Airlines.

Austria: Eurofighters intercept Israeli aircraft – radio link lost

The Israeli line’s Boeing 777-200 was actually on its way from Amsterdam to Tel Aviv. However, the machine was in Austrian airspace without radio contact. The two Eurofighters intercepted the aircraft over Spittal an der Drau. The radio connection was then restored.

“At 1.20 p.m. the radio connection was restored; with simultaneous visual contact by the Eurofighters,” writes spokesman for the Austrian Ministry of Defense Michael Bauer on Twitter.

Flight LY 338 took off from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) on Easter Monday at 12:10 p.m. with a delay of about 15 minutes, according to the Schiphol Airport website. The passenger plane was therefore a Boeing 777-200. The EL Al plane landed safely in Tel Aviv at 5:13 p.m. local time on Easter Monday. It is not yet known why radio contact with the Israeli machine was temporarily lost.

The flight path of a Russian government jet caused a stir last year. The EU has closed its airspace to Russian planes. Nevertheless, a Russian Ilyushin Il-96-300 landed at Euro-Airport Basel. Due to a mega breakdown at the Swiss air traffic control Skyguide, the airspace in Switzerland was closed for hours in 2022. Thousands of passengers were stuck in Zurich and Geneva. (ml)