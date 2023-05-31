Home page politics

From: Andrew Apetz

Split

First tanks, now fighter jets: Germany is hesitant to deliver heavy war vehicles. But how decisive are the Eurofighters in the Ukraine war?

KIEV – Ukraine continues to court military support from the West. After the sluggish talks about NATO tank deliveries, the Ukrainian military leadership is now increasingly asking for the delivery of Eurofighter combat aircraft. “If Great Britain and Germany were to pool their capacities in the Eurofighter, that would be an important step,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told the newspapers Funk media group on Tuesday (May 30).

Ukraine wants to ‘shatter’ Russia with fighter jet fleet

Resnikov emphasized that the airspace over Ukraine could be adequately protected with a functioning fighter jet fleet. There is already an international coalition of main battle tanks with the core model of the German Leopard 2 and American Abrams and British Challengers. In the same way, a fighter jet coalition could be formed with the core model F-16 as well as Eurofighters and Swedish Gripen jets, the Ukrainian Defense Minister pleaded.

A German Eurofighter takes off from the Estonian air force base at Ämari for a training flight. (Archive photo) © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Overall, Kiev needs around 120 combat aircraft in the Ukraine war. “The largest part should consist of F-16s,” of which there are more than 5,000 machines worldwide, Resnikov said. “But Eurofighter and Gripen would also help us.” With an air force of this size, it was possible “to shake the certainty of the Russians that they can win this war.” First of all, however, Ukraine would welcome it if Germany – like Great Britain – were to participate in the training of Ukrainian pilots on Eurofighters, the defense minister added.

USA delivers F-16 fighter jets – is Europe following suit?

The demand for the delivery of Eurofighters is currently falling on deaf ears. As recently as mid-May, Germany and Great Britain had ruled out supplying fighter jets to Ukraine in the foreseeable future. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) was again the stubborn opponent of Volodymyr Zelenskyj’s proposals. Foreign Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) reiterated: A delivery to the Eurofighter is “not suitable for helping now” because training in the use of the fighter jets is too complex to offer short-term support.

The pressure on Europe’s readiness to deliver is growing now that the USA has now agreed to supply Ukraine with modern F-16 fighter jets. “This will significantly strengthen our army in the sky,” said Zelenskyy Twitter. Experts expect a “noticeable improvement” in the Ukrainian air force. However, this does not mean that the airspace can be won over. The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Bundestag, Michael Roth (SPD), pleaded last week for a European alliance on the fighter jet issue.

With the F-16, Ukraine will soon have one of the most modern combat aircraft in the world, which is also superior to the Russian Su-35 fighter jet. Military experts accuse Russia of having an ailing air force that “looks good” but otherwise has little to offer. However, according to Defense Minister Resnikov, in order to completely take over the airspace, a wide range of fighter jet models is needed.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Eurofighter in the Ukraine war: experts are unsure about fighter jet delivery

It is questionable whether Eurofighters will tip the scales in turning the air combat in the Ukraine war in favor of the defenders. Carlo Masala, military expert and professor at the Bundeswehr University in Munich, doesn’t think much of the term “game changer”. A war technology alone cannot decide the war. “Not a single weapon system is a ‘game changer’. It always depends on how these weapons are used tactically,” Masala explained at the Funk media group.

However, an increase in the air force could bring two advantages: Firstly, fighter jets for Ukraine naturally prevent Russia from gaining further air superiority. “Secondly, fighter jets bring advantages for the troops operating on the ground,” said the military expert from the University of Munich. This could also help with the Ukrainian counter-offensive. “The Ukrainians are preparing the battlefield. They are trying to destroy Russian logistics,” Masala said.

However, the Bundeswehr’s Eurofighter Typhoon is not suitable for directly supporting ground troops on the battlefield. Like the expert on defense expert Dan Sabbagh The Guardians writes, Eurofighters are fighter aircraft designed for aerial combat. In addition, the fighter planes have been optimized for very high altitudes and speeds in order to increase the range of their missiles. Because of the Russian air defenses, the fighter planes in the Ukraine war often had to fly close to the ground, sometimes at altitudes of just 20 meters. It is therefore questionable whether the Eurofighters really represent optimal support for the Ukrainian air force. (aa/afp)