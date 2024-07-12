Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

The fact that Friedrich Merz had a German army Eurofighter shown to him in flight cost the German taxpayers a lot of money. There is criticism of the CDU leader.

Berlin – Even in mid-summer 2024, Germany will be in the midst of the events surrounding the Ukraine war and imperialist aggression from Russia.

Criticism of Friedrich Merz: CDU leader had the Bundeswehr Eurofighter shown to him in detail

While the next large arms delivery from Germany has reached the Ukrainian armed forces, the German Air Force is rehearsing with NATO in the USA in the event of a possible Russian attack. And: Due to Vladimir Putin’s aggressive policies, the USA will soon station Tomahawk cruise missiles on German soil.

It was precisely in this situation that CDU chairman Friedrich Merz had a German Eurofighter fighter jet shown to him in detail. As co-pilot in the cockpit, during a training flight of the armed forcesAnd this is causing harsh criticism in the German Bundestag.

Friedrich Merz in a fighter jet: During a visit to the German army in June, the CDU leader flew in a Eurofighter. © Michael Kappeler / dpa

Friedrich Merz in the Eurofighter: CDU chairman flies with Bundeswehr training

As can be seen from a response from the Federal Ministry of Defense to the Left Party MP Cornelia Möhring, the Eurofighter flight in question cost German taxpayers exactly 111,242.38 euros. This was reported by the Mirror on Friday (July 12). According to the report, 68-year-old Merz took part in a training flight for a Bundeswehr officer at the end of June and was even allowed to fly the fighter jet for a while.

Merz is considered a hobby pilot and has various pilot’s licenses, but not one for a German Air Force fighter plane. Möhring criticized Merz for having wasted “budgeted flight hours of a co-pilot” of the Air Force who had not been able to train in the aircraft himself. She would involve the Federal Audit Office, the Left Party politician said. Letting a “leisure pilot with a license for civil aviation fly a Eurofighter at supersonic speed” is not a “normal training flight” but a “violation of the law and a safety risk,” she said, according to Mirror further.

Friedrich Merz and the Bundeswehr: CDU leader supports rearmament because of Putin

The Federal Ministry of Defense justified the high costs of the flight with Merz by saying that it was an exercise “in routine flight operations,” the report says. And further: The costs would have been incurred anyway, the ministry from Berlin announced. CDU politician Merz is considered in parliament to be a strict supporter of German arms deliveries to Ukraine and of rearming the German armed forces because of the threat posed by Putin’s Russia. (pm)