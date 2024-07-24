Home page politics

From: Hannes Niemeyer

Fighter jet drama during a training flight. A Eurofighter crashed during an international military exercise. The German army was also on site.

Darwin – Hardly any other military device is currently in such demand as the fighter jet. This is primarily due to the large delivery that Ukraine is to receive from NATO countries in the war against Russia. However, equipping Kiev with the F-16 fighter jets is far from uncontroversial. Some experts claim that the F-16s are coming too late in the war. A NATO general, however, claims that the delivery of the F-16 is an important step by Ukraine towards the “Western doctrine”.

Jets on everyone’s lips due to F-16 deliveries to Ukraine – international military exercise rehearses combat aircraft missions

Either way, the jets are on everyone’s lips. This recently prompted Friedrich Merz to send a fighter jet dictatorship to Olaf Scholz. Meanwhile, a Bundeswehr general explained what Ukraine needs for the rapid deployment of the F-16 fighter jets. Air combat, which can be such an important component in the event of war, is being practiced in many countries. Australia is one of them. However, a dramatic incident occurred there during an international military exercise in which the Bundeswehr was also involved.

As the Australian Air Force has confirmed, an Italian fighter plane crashed during the exercise. More precisely, a Eurofighter Typhoon. An “unknown problem” occurred during the training flight as part of the “Pitch Black 24” exercise, the Australian Department of Defence statementThe pilot was able to eject and was reportedly “safe and well” – but was nevertheless taken to hospital for examination.

During international military exercise: Eurofighter fighter jet crashes – pilot can save himself

According to the ministry, the crash occurred at around 10:45 a.m. local time (3:15 a.m. CEST) near the northern Australian city of Darwin. At this point, the pilot made contact with ground staff. “Our security staff reacted quickly and efficiently to the situation and helped to secure the pilot,” Air Commodore Peter Robinson was quoted as saying on the sidelines of the exercise. The exercise has been paused until further notice. “All flights have been cancelled for the rest of the day,” it said. The German Bundeswehr also confirmed the incident and the suspension of the exercise.

Pitch Black takes place every two years and simulates complex missions with a large number of international aircraft. In the wake of possible threats from Russia, which recently caused great concern about F-16s in Ukraine and even announced a bounty for F-16 shootdowns, the topic seems more relevant than ever. It is the first time that the Italian Air Force is taking part in the exercise. The country is providing 21 aircraft. The German Army says it is taking part with five Eurofighters from Air Force Wing 71 “Richthofen” in East Frisia. The exercise will last until August 2nd.

Fighter jet scare at international military exercise – incidents involving fighter aircraft are not uncommon

Meanwhile, incidents involving fighter jets have not been uncommon in recent times. There are repeated emergency takeoffs of jets at the NATO border, for example because of Russian fighter jets in neutral territory. In return, Russian fighter jets recently prevented US bombers from flying over the Russian border. In return, the USA dared to carry out a provocative maneuver with a B-52 giant bomber near Russia. (hans)