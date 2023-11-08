The Germans were coming off 12 defeats in a row between the Champions League and the Bundesliga: Politano scored a goal in the first half (one from Aguissa had previously been disallowed), Fofana’s winning counterattack in the second half

From our correspondent Vincenzo D’Angelo – Naples

This time no boos, but the disappointment is palpable. Napoli wastes the first European match point to secure the pass to the Champions League round of 16: against Union Berlin it ends 1-1 and leaves a bitter taste in the mouth from a match dominated for a long time but not defeated. A sterile superiority that in the end gives life and morale back especially to the Germans, who thus interrupt the streak of 12 consecutive defeats between championship and cup. And now the risk of an inside or outside challenge on the last day against Braga, in the Maradona team which seems taboo in Europe, becomes high.

var and politano — As against Salernitana last Saturday, Napoli immediately tried a timid attack to break the deadlock and then be able to manage the score and energy. Rrahmani (5′) headers misses the target from Zielinski's corner, then it's up to the inspired Pole (17′) to call Ronnow to make a providential save. In the 24th minute, still taking advantage of Zielinski's corner, Natan hits the post. Union struggled to restart, but when they did they often lost themselves in the final passage. At the half hour mark, Napoli passes: Mario Rui catches Di Lorenzo at the far post, which Anguissa scores with a diving header. But the Italian captain, in the break, committed a foul on Roussillon so the referee Makkelie annuls it after reviewing the VAR. The Italian lead is still in the air and arrives nine minutes later with Politano, good in his movement to cut in front of the defenders but very lucky in the carom that is triggered after Mario Rui's deflected cross, which almost involuntarily hits his chest and ends up behind Ronnow. In the last second of the first half, Union came close to equalizing with Juranovic's free kick hitting the outside of the post with Meret beaten.

fatal restart — Napoli starts again with the desire to close the matter, but haste is always a bad advisor: in the 6th minute, Kvaratskhelia's special slalom into the area, sweet ball for Zielinski who finds a deflection into the corner. And on the corner Napoli are surprised: Politano crashes into the Union wall which then restarts very quickly along the Fofana-Becker axis, the latter shoots, Meret flies but on the rebound Fofana with an empty net makes it 1-1. Union takes courage and Becker again finds Natan's deflection in the area to avoid the 1-2. With the fear averted, the match returns to the initial tracks, with Napoli going in a gust and Union taking refuge and starting again with the very fast Becker and Fofana. Lobotka (32′) is forced to make a substitution, so Garcia throws Simeone into the fray and switches to 4-2-3-1.

sterile boarding — The first opportunity with the new system, however, still comes from a corner, with Rrahmani sending it just over. Kvara (37′) has a great opportunity in the open field, but is selfish and shoots centrally. Maradona begins to roar, Napoli raises the pace: Kvara (40′) is blocked at the best moment, Simeone (41′) with a diving header misses the target. Garcia also plays the Lindstrom and Cajuste cards, but in the 7′ of injury time the good ball arrives at the feet of Kvara, who, however, fails to surprise Ronnow with the turn. It ends like this, to the disappointment of the Azzurri people: Napoli, champions of Italy, at home and in Europe, still lack victory. And also a match point to qualify for the round of 16.