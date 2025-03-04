Football is a game of areas, own and others, and usually wins who has more forcefulness in both. That did Madrid on the first dish of the Champions Euroderbi. Two brilliant, who added to another great by Julian leave the tie such as ( … almost) everyone thought. With advantage for Madrid and all to decide in the Metropolitan.

The two teams decided to plant an average block, inviting their opponent to arrive in the rival field and look for life, so the only way to avoid a sosaine match is that there were goals. And as soon as possible. That did Madrid in minute five, in his best play of the first half.

Real Madrid:

Courtois; Valverde (Lucas Vázquez, m. 82), Asencio, Rüdiger, Mendy; Tchouameni, Camavinga (Modric, m. 62), Brahim (Endrick, m. 89); Rodrygo, Vinicius and Mbappé. Athletic:

Oblak; Llorente, Giménez, Lenglet, Galán; Giuliano (Gallagher, m. 64), Barrios (Sorloth, m. 75), of Paul (Correa, m. 75), Lino (Nahuel Molina, m. 64); Griezmann (Le Normand, m. 71) and Julián Álvarez. Goals:

1-0, m. 4: Rodrygo. 1-1, m. 32: Julián Álvarez. 2-1, m. 55: Brahim. Referee:

Turpin (France). Showed yellow card to Brahim

Valverde, who infiltrated and half a lame is a world world as a right side, a pass to Rodrygo’s space was invented. He only lacked look the other way to photocopy Laudrup. The Brazilian left by the power and speed of Galán, left the Mold to Lenglet with a cut towards the central area of ​​the area and also removed Giménez from the middle by inertia before releasing an unstoppable left -footed shot for Oblak. With the typhus paper still flying through the Bernabéu, Madrid had already put himself ahead.

The same play was repeated three minutes later, but this time Galán grabbed and body with Rodrygo until the Brazilian fell into the area. Turpin understood that there was not enough contact to be a penalty. The var, either. Wow.

The self -shed Atlético forced Simeone to take off his coat sooner than he would have wanted. His team captured the message and Madrid was falling into impetus and intensity and played with ten. Mbappé was because there was a white shirt with the ‘9’ on the green, but neither ran nor made the difference. I was in the middle, which is just what Ancelotti hates.

At the same time that Atlético took over the ball and Madrid pursued shadows and was not able to bring together three passes in a danger zone, Valverde avoided the tie with two improper defensive actions of a guy who has three news in that position. In the two he avoided linen auction in the second stick, already with curtais overcome.

The Uruguayan, along with Brahim, was the little potable of a dominated Madrid that he received from his own medicine. In the first one he had, in 33, Atlético matched the game. Camavinga lost her duel with Julian, both lying in the Valverde area. Overcome Eduardo, the Argentine opened hole, but not too much. I didn’t need it. It is so good that he could play in the Globetrotters and make the competition to the pop wizard. He raised his head and released a right in banana format that touched the inside of the left coursion of Courtois. Goal.

The 1-1 returned to Madrid the ball and Atlético to his own field, but he did not know where to put a hand. A shy shot by Valverde just before the break and period. Ideas and legs were missing, just what was left over in the rojiblancos, who despite the early Rodrygo managed to take the game where they wanted.

The first ten minutes of the second half were another monologue with the Atlético ball against a disorder in pressure and somewhat scared defending its own area. When they ask you the part of the exam that you do not know, it is normal to pify it. That happened in 53, in a Galán center that Rudiger was not right to clear. The ball fell from Paul, only inside the area, but for not thinking that the German could fail he granted Mendy the opportunity to arrive in time to plug the shot.

And when I painted the 1-2 game, what usually happens in the Bernabéu happened. Madrid goal. In 55, a combination of Brahim, Vinicius and Mendy ended the Malaga inside the area, with Giménez in front. He sat it with a dribble that remembered one of those Beyonce’s dance steps in Single Ladies. Then he shot between six red and white legs to nail her into the second stick. Another goal, celebration at the arms of the fans and yellow, clear. Scabies with pleasure does not pile.

The 2-1 was followed by Ancelotti with the entrance of Modric through Camavinga. It was just the change that Madrid needed to remove the ball from an athletic who had half an hour ahead to be bull or bullfighter. It was one thing and another according to Simeone the flags and the cape, and had a good shot of Griezmann that stopped Curtois, but nothing more. 2-1 and all happy.