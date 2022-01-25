ULM-VIRTUS 84-68 Virtus collapses in Germany, on the field of Ulm in a closed-door match that makes the defeat more ghostly in an evening of offensive anemia. Always under Bologna from the first minutes, crushed by the greater energy of the home team that with its USA starts strong at 16-4 taking advantage of the initial 1/8 shooting of the Italian champions who also combines several turnovers.

Only with the grafts of Belinelli and Tessitori does Virtus shake up returning to the game in the second quarter but without ever overtaking. Ulm shovels the game, closing the break still above 11 (45-34) dragged by the gusts of Blossongame. In the third quarter the team of coach Scariolo finally seems to pick up pace but the 47-42 is the last illusory contact. The bad evening of three virtussina (8/30) and Belinelli in particular slows down any possibility of a comeback. Furthermore, Ulm’s rebound dominance (47-30) leaves no opportunities for counter-attack to the Bianconeri. In the last quarter Bologna also collapsed to -21 (77-56). For Beli and his teammates it is the 4th defeat in the group.

Ulm: Blossongame 20, Kleipesz 12, Thornwell 10

Virtus: Weems and Tessitori 14, Belinelli 13