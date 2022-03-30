VENICE-PATRAS 81-57 Mission accomplished, Venice easily gets rid of Patras (81-57) and focuses on Gran Canaria for the last act and to know the final position and crossroads of the second round in a single race. Reyer takes the field with the qualification already in her pocket after the Bursapor victory in Ulm, aware, however, of having to aim for the victory against Patras to improve her position in the standings with the aim of avoiding Juventud Badalona or Partizan Belgrade. Coach De Raffaele always without Michele Vitali, opts to bring Cerella on the bench, in addition to Echodas, leaving Mazzola out. First quarter in the sign of Theodore and Watt, the mind and the armed arm of Umana (16-7), Reyer’s solo is consolidated by Tonut (25-9), sixteen points at the end, while Patras relies solely on Agravanis (16 points mid-race).

Echodas has a good impact (33-11), but he has to deal with fouls (3), so much so that Morgan’s turn also arrives, then it is also Cerella’s turn, after more than two months of absence. Sanders (12 points) is unleashed in the final of the second set (42-18). Venice beats from the arc with 5 consecutive triples (64-29), Patras loses Hunt due to injury. Venice also at +36 (66-30), then in the last four minutes collects a break of 17-1 (67-47). In the last quarter De Raffaele spares the “senators” (Theodore, Tonut, Bramos and Watt) in view of the championship. Venice: Tonut 16, Sanders 12, Watt 11 Patras: Agravanis 22, Simpson 9, Tanoulis 7

BAKKEN-REGGIO EMILIA 74-72

The usual immense Andrea Cinciarini keeps Reggiana alive who comes out defeated in the first leg of the Fiba Europe Cup semifinals against the Danes of the Bakken Bears, but will be able to play for access to the final next Wednesday at home, with a gap of only two points from hit. The former Olimpia Milano captain drags his teammates with a double double of 10 points and 16 assists, a new career record in a European competition, remaining on the court for 40 minutes straight. For Reggo also excellent performances by Johnson (19 and 8 rebounds) and especially by Strautins (17 and 13 rebounds). While for the hosts the best in the field is Michel Diouf who scores 19 points with 5/8 from the arc. Still without Candi, Diouf and above all the sniper Olisevicius, coach Caja chooses the quintet with Cinciarini, Larson, Strautins, Johnson and Hopkins while Sommers responds with Jackson, Ongwae, Jukic, Evans and Michel Diouf. Unahotels starts shooting badly from three (1/11) but remains afloat capturing 8 offensive rebounds in the first quarter (18-17 at 10 ‘). The hosts try to run away with Harris’ inventions and Diouf’s heavy shots (4/4 from 3) and go up to +12, but thanks to the usual Cinciarini (9 assists in the first half) Caja’s team succeeds to limit the damage, going to rest below 7 (48-41). In the third quarter Reggio clings to Johnson and Strautins, but Bakken increases the advantage (64-56 in the 30th minute). In the moment of maximum difficulty it is once again Cinciarini who gives oxygen to his team, first by dragging it with a floater to -5 (68-63 at 35 ‘) and then repeatedly triggering Hopkins, until he brings his team to the first advantage of the second half (71-72 at 39 ‘). A triple from Harris then gives the success to Bakken (74-72) but for the arrival at the final, everything will be decided in a week at the Unipol Arena.

Bakken: Me. Diouf 19, Jackson 15, Harris 12

Reggio: Johnson 19, Strautins 17, Cinciarini 10