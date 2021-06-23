What teams make up group F of the Eurocup?
Group F of the Eurocup is made up of:
- France
- Portugal
- Germany
- Hungary
See the complete classification of group F
Group F schedule and results
June, 15
Hungary 0 -3 Portugal (Puskás Arena, Budapest)
France 1-0 Germany (Fußball Arena, Munich)
19th of June
Hungary 1-1 France (Puskás Arena, Budapest)
Portugal 2-4 Germany (Fußball Arena, Munich)
June 23
21:00 Germany-Hungary (Fußball Arena, Munich)
21:00 Portugal-France (Puskás Arena, Budapest)
Classification of group F and who can be crossed with France, Portugal, Germany or Hungary
- The The first classified of group F will face the third classified of A, B or C on June 28 at 9:00 p.m. depending on the number of these points.
- The Second place in group F will face the first place in group D on June 29 at 18:00, made up of England, Croatia, the Czech Republic and Scotland.
- If he third place in group F is among the four best third of the tournament could face the 1st place in group C or B depending on the number of points you get.
