Fresh from a sabbatical that has not silenced his fame because he has been compared to several benches in crisis, Zelimir Obradovic, the most successful coach in Europe, returns to the bench with a choice of heart. Cacak’s coach, 61, married the relaunch of his Partizan where he grew up as a player and then as a coach, winning in 1992 with Djorjevic and Danilovic on the field the first of his nine Eurolegies with 5 different clubs and then starting the following season , his long journey as a legendary coach between Spain, Italy (two years in Treviso), Greece (11 league titles in a row with Panathinaikos) and Turkey where he collected his last triumph in 2017 with Datome’s Fenerbahce.

The “rumor” that Obradovic and was close to an agreement with his old club came out days ago, today the confirmation and the official: three-year contract with the aim of bringing the Belgrade partisans team back to the Euroleague starting from the Eurocup: the legendary Zele and his Partizan thus become the most accredited and most uncomfortable rivals of Virtus Bologna which also aims, winning the second cup, to move up to the queen cup. The tenacity with which Zoran Savic courted Obradovic until he gave up made the difference. Now that he’s back home after 28 years away, Obradovic can still relax. In Belgrade he cannot afford to fail, everyone asks him for the tenth Euroleague, but they will have to wait until next season. Perhaps only then could the great guru think about retirement. Today he has one last great mission to accomplish.