The striker of Inter Milan Romelu Lukaku dressed as a hero today, after he converted a hat-trick to give the victory to the Belgium national team on the first day of the qualifying round for the euro 2024.

The 29-year-old striker appeared three times to lead the Belgians to a 3-0 win against their counterpart Sweden in Group F actions.

On paper, the Belgians beat the most dangerous rival in the group away, which gives them great options to qualify for the next eurocup.

Romelu Lukaku was present on the scoreboard at minutes 35, 49 and 83 so that the Belgians prevailed in the debut of Domenico Tedesco on the Belgian bench.

On the following day the selection of Belgium Austria will be measured in June, while the Swedes will face Azerbaijan Monday.