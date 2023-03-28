The Selection of France kept the perfect step in the tie towards the euro 2024after winning today over the Republic of Ireland by a score of 0-1 in actions of the second date.

A goal from the defender Bayern Munich, Benjamin Pavardgave the victory to the runner-up in the world, who became the leader of the B Group.

It was an even first half that was played on the pitch of the Aviva Stadiumin the city of Dublinwhere both teams searched for the goal from start to finish but went to the break with a goalless tie.

But starting the second half came the French goal, when Benjamin Pavard He shot from outside the area to make it 0-1, a marker that would not move anymore.

France reached six points to lead group B, while the Irish ran out of units in the same sector, occupying fourth position.