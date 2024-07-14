Eurocup-3, what a scare for Shin

The fifth round of the Eurocup-3 championship started with a big scare. On the Zandvoort circuit just wet from the rain, in fact, yesterday afternoon Michael Shin (Campos team) came into contact with Alexander Abkhazava (Saintéloc) while he was trying to claw back sixth position. The South Korean rider’s Tatuus, after ending up in the barrier, performed a terrifying series of pirouettes in the gravel: fortunately Shin emerged unharmed from the accident, and the debris did not involve any other riders. Race-1, which had just begun, was of course interrupted to allow for all the necessary rescue operations: the fact that Shin was always conscious is further evidence of the high – but always improvable – level of safety achieved by motorsports.

Video

This is the video of the incident, explained by Shin himself.

Thanks to the fantastic safety advances in motorsport and the efforts of the entire Eurocup-3 family, crashes like yesterday’s are just a scare 🙏🏻. Here are Michael Shin’s thoughts after the crash. And what’s more, he plans to race today! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/5OPl6WZIju — EuroCup-3 (@Eurocup_3) July 14, 2024

Shin’s words

“Hi guys. I just got out of the car after a strange accident“, these are the words of Shin, spoken yesterday. “It was very big, but the medical team did a great job getting me out of the car and making sure I was OK. And I can confirm that I am OK. The car was badly damaged, but hopefully we can race on Sunday.“.

Shin, then, actually took to the track today. After the necessary checks, which he passed with flying colours, the Campos team driver took part in Race-2, obtaining seventh place, this time on a dry track. Abkhazava was instead the protagonist of another accident: after a contact at the second corner with Garrett Berry (Palou) crashed, ending the Dutch weekend with two DNFs.