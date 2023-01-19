Alex has been talked about for some time Palou, especially in relation to his future in Formula 1. The Spanish driver – former IndyCar 2021 champion and now McLaren reserve – has however always cited his father Ramon as one of the cornerstones of his career, as a mechanic in the karting years up to follow and support him in the United States. And Roman Palou has started a new adventure in motor sports today, landing in the Eurocup-3 Series, a new championship which will offer young drivers the opportunity to race across Europe at circuits such as Barcelona, ​​Spa-Francorchamps, Estoril and Zandvoort. This was confirmed by the Palou team itself.

The Palou family will be supported by Monaco Increase Management and are the first team to sign up for the new series, which is set up as a potential viable alternative to the Formula Regional European Championship and the Euroformula Open Championship.