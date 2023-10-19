Friday 27 October, in the “Giorgio Fregosi” Council Chamber of Palazzo Valentini in Romethe highly anticipated fifth edition of theEuroconsumers Forum, with the theme “Empower People, Improve the market”. Euroconsumers is the leading international network of consumer organizations representing over 1.5 million people in Italy, Spain, Belgium, Portugal and Brazil. This fifth edition is co-created by Euroconsumers and Altroconsumothe largest independent consumer organization in Italy, which on this occasion it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The event, supported by the Metropolitan City of Rome Capital and the Embassy of Brazil, we read in a note, will explore the new challenges of the global economy, addressing the issues of the digital revolution and sustainability, to understand their effects on the already complex consumer market. Illustrious personalities from the world of culture, politics, science and economics will discuss these topics. Among the four authoritative speakers are Alec Ross (formerly Senior Advisor to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama and Distinguished Visiting Professor of the Bologna Business School); Paulo Portas (former Portuguese Minister of Defense and Foreign Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister, responsible for economic coordination, investments and exports); Carlo

Rats (world-renowned architect and engineer, director of the Senseable City Lab at MIT in Boston) e Carlo Alberto Carnevale Maffè (Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship at Sda Bocconi). Their speeches will alternate with those of high-level representatives of global businesses. Filip Van Den Abeele will be the main host and moderation will be entrusted to the Italian correspondent of the Financial Times Silvia Sciorilli Borrelli. The event can also be followed on the Euroconsumers website, on social channels and on Ansa.it. Partners of the initiative: Google, Amazon, Vodafone, Bayer, Ferrero, Barilla and Eurospin.

Finally, the Rome event will be an opportunity to celebrate two important moments: at the end of the morning, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary, Altroconsumo will reveal a preview of the new platform with which it intends to relaunch its commitment to consumers. The day will finally come symbolically concluded by the signing of the Euroconsumers Rome manifesto, a document of ten principles for promoting the role of consumers in the months and years to come.