Welche Innovation verfängt?

Flower power at the Eurobike Felix Kaspar Rosic

The trade fair is also a signpost for the industry, which has landed on the hard ground of economic reality after the boom during the corona pandemic. Which innovation will appeal to the public, who already have more or less everything, especially a bike?

The rise of the gravel bike is clearly evident, that hybrid between a racing bike and an off-road vehicle, with racing handlebars and strong tread tires, which was laughed at at the beginning of its steep career. The models are everywhere, and anyone looking for conclusive proof should go to Scott, the performance brand. Three quarters of the stand is full of hard and soft off-road models, with only one box containing nine rather lonely racing bikes bravely defending their racing reputation.

Worth seeing for young and old

The Eurobike is a show stage with colorful glitter on children’s bikes and high-tech right down to the finest gears. And therefore worth seeing for young and old alike. Of course, those sectors that are at home outdoors are faced with the same questions as the automotive industry, which is fighting for the continued existence of the International Motor Show (IAA), which now takes place every two years in Munich.

Ben Wawra has developed a new bicycle with the Hessian company Spacecamper that is also suitable for camping. Daniel Schleidt

Do indoor trade fairs have a future? Outdoor by Ispo, which also takes place in Munich, can neither ignite a campfire nor a desire to wander; anyone who was there last calls it a tragedy. Eurobike is more popular, the number of exhibitors is large, their presentations are colorful, cheerful and informative, and it is simply good to be able to experience the diversity of bicycles in such a concentrated way. A visit to Frankfurt is worthwhile.