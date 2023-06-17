In the qualifying round for Euro2024, all the favorites win and France (Group B), Switzerland (Group I) and England (group C, the same as Italy) remain with full points. In its group, Les Bleus easily beat Gibraltar 3-0 away from home with goals from Giroud , Mbappé and an own goal from Mouelhi. In the same group in Athens, Greece defeat Ireland 2-1 and move into second place – with 6 points – behind Blanc’s boys (9), while Holland is 3, and Ireland and Gibraltar 0.

Switzerland beat Andorra 2-1 in its group, while Romania drew 0-0 against Kosovo in Pristina. Finally, Israel beat Belarus 2-1 in Budapest. The ranking sees Switzerland in the lead by 9 points, ahead of Romania (7), Israel (4), Kosovo (3), Andorra (1), Belarus (0).

In group D Wales were beaten at home 4-2 by Armenia while in Riga Turkey beat Latvia 3-2 in the last minute of added time, taking the lead with 6 points ahead of Wales and Croatia 4, Armenia 3, Latvia 0.

Group H is very balanced which, after Finland’s 2-0 victory against Slovenia in Helsinki and those of Denmark (1-0 against Northern Ireland) and Kazakhstan (3-0 in San Marino) sees four teams with 6 points , Slovenia , Denmark and Kazakhstan while Northern Ireland is at 3 and San Marino remains at 0.

In Group C, England easily beat Malta in Valletta 4-0 while Ukraine defeated North Macedonia 3-2 away from home: the standings see Southgate’s boys with full points on 3 points, ahead of Italy, Ukraine and Macedonia at 3 while Malta is still at zero.