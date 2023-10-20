Euro 2024: Belgium-Sweden suspended, 1-1 approved by UEFA

An exceptional decision for an equally exceptional event: UEFA has decided to approve the 1-1 result between Belgium and Sweden achieved at half-time of last Wednesday’s match.

The match valid for the qualifiers for theEuropean which will be played in 2024 in Germany had been suspended due toterrorist attack in Brussels in which two Swedish fans were killed.

The two federations had said they were in favor of confirming the partial result due to the impossibility of finding a free date for recovery and also in light of the fact that in Group F of qualification for Euro2024 Belgium had already secured the pass and Sweden was already mathematically eliminated.

Then each team was awarded one pointany disqualifications are considered discounted and warnings issued remain valid.

Subscribe to the newsletter

