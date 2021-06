Euro2020, Lukaku at Coca-Cola: “Let’s work together, call my agency”

The saga between the players of Euro2020 and sponsors. After Cristiano Ronaldo who hid the bottles of Coca-Cola, Pogba who did the same with a Heineken beer, Locatelli and many others, too Lukaku gave birth to a funny curtain. After the Belgium-Denmark match, the Inter center forward made one direct request to Coca-Cola contacting his agency for a collaboration but couldn’t hold back a laugh.