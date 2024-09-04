Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/09/2024 – 7:10

The euro zone services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 52.9 in August from 51.9 in July, the highest level in three months, according to a final survey released on Wednesday, 4, by S&P Global in partnership with Hamburg Commercial Bank.

The final reading for August, however, fell short of the preliminary estimate and the forecast of analysts consulted by FactSet, of 53.3 in both cases.

The composite PMI for the bloc, which includes services and industry, rose from 50.2 to 51.0 in the same period. In this case, too, the result was below the previous result of 51.2.

Readings above the 50 mark indicate expanding economic activity in the eurozone.