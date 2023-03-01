The industrial Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in the euro zone fell from 48.8 in January to 48.5 in February, according to the final survey released this Wednesday, March 1, by S&P Global.

The final reading came in line with the February preliminary estimate and also with the forecast of analysts polled by the The Wall Street Journal.

The result below the 50 barrier shows that the block’s manufacturing activity continues to contract.