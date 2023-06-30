Result is preliminary; reduction in the index is driven by falling energy prices

Inflation in the Euro Zone decreased in June and stood at 5.5%, according to preliminary data released this Friday (June 30, 2023) by Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics agency. In May, the rate was 6.1%. The reduction in June was driven by the drop in energy prices (-5.6% compared to May). The EU statistics body said it expected the item “food, alcohol and tobacco” to have the highest annualized rates in June (11.7%, against 12.5% ​​in May), followed by non-energy industrial goods (5 .5% compared to 5.8% in May) and services (5.4%, compared to 5.0% in May). Here’s the full from the Eurostat report (150 KB).