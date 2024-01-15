Industrial production in the euro zone fell 0.3% in November compared to October 2023, according to seasonally adjusted data published this Monday, 15th, by the European Union's official statistics agency, Eurostat. The result was exactly in line with the forecast of analysts consulted by FactSet. In the annual comparison, the bloc's industrial production contracted by 6.8% in November. In this case, the FactSet consensus was for a smaller drop of 6.4%.



