The euro zone’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrank 0.1% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the previous three months, according to preliminary data released this Tuesday, 31 by Eurostat, as the European Union’s statistics agency is known. (HUH). The result frustrated the expectations of analysts consulted by FactSet, who predicted stability in the period. Compared to the same period last year, the bloc’s GDP expanded slightly by 0.1% between July and September, a variation that was in line with the FactSet consensus. Eurostat also revised upwards the euro zone’s GDP for the second quarter compared to the first, from a gain of 0.1% to an increase of 0.2%.



