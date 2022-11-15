The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the euro zone grew 0.2% in the third quarter compared to the second, said this Tuesday, 15, the official statistics institute of the European Union, Eurostat, in its second reading of the given away. In the annual comparison, the bloc’s GDP grew by 2.1%.

Both numbers came in line with the forecast of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal and confirm the advances registered in the first reading of the indicator.

In the second quarter, the euro zone’s GDP grew 0.8% compared to the previous quarter and 4.3% in the annual comparison. The result released this Tuesday therefore represents a deceleration in both readings.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires