The GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of the euro zone grew by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter of 2023, according to data released this Monday (31.July 2023) by Eurostat – European statistics department. Compared to the same period in 2022, GDP growth was 0.6%. The countries that had the best performance in April, May and June compared to the previous 3 months were Ireland (3.3%) and Lithuania (2.8%), while Sweden registered the worst result (-1.5%). In comparison with the same period of the previous year, Ireland (2.8%), Portugal (2.3%) and Spain (1.8%) stood out. In this case, the sharpest decline was also in Sweden (-2.4%). read the full of the report (163 KB).

