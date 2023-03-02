The annual consumer inflation rate (CPI, for its acronym in English) of the euro zone decelerated marginally between January and February, from 8.6% to 8.5%, according to preliminary data released on Thursday by the statistics agency of the European Union, Eurostat.

The February preview, however, was above the expectations of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal, which forecast a decline in the CPI rate to 8.2%. In October, the block’s annual inflation reached a historic high of 10.6%.

The slowdown came once again with the cooling of energy prices, which rose 13.7% in February compared to a year earlier, after advancing 18.9% in January.

The core CPI, which disregards energy and food prices, had an annual increase of 5.6% in February. In this case, the market forecast was a 5.3% increase.