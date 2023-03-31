The annual consumer inflation rate (CPI, for its acronym in English) of the euro area decelerated strongly in March, to 6.9%, reaching the lowest level in 13 months, according to preliminary data released this Friday, 31, by the European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

In February, the block’s annual CPI had been 8.5%. The March preview was below the expectations of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journalwhich forecast a decline in the CPI rate to 7.1%.

The slowdown was once again driven by energy prices, which fell 0.9% in March from a year earlier, after advancing 13.7% year-on-year in February. The core CPI, which disregards energy and food prices, had a record annual increase of 5.7% in March, in line with market consensus.