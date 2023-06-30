Estadão Contenti

06/30/2023 – 7:24 am

The annual consumer inflation rate (CPI, for its acronym in English) in the euro zone slowed down to 5.5% in June, from 6.1% in May, according to preliminary data released this Friday, 30, by the agency of European Union statistics, Eurostat. The preview for June was slightly below the expectations of analysts consulted by FactSet, who had forecast a rate of 5.6%. The core CPI, which disregards energy and food prices, had an annual increase of 5.4% in June, gaining strength in relation to the gain of 5.3% in May. The FactSet consensus, however, was for a larger increase in June, of 5.5%.























