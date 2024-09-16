The euro zone posted a trade surplus of 15.5 billion euros in July, seasonally adjusted data released Monday by Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics agency, showed. In June, the bloc had posted a larger surplus of 17 billion euros, according to revised figures. On a monthly basis, the bloc’s exports fell 0.8 percent in July, while imports rose 1.6 percent, also considering seasonal adjustments. In unadjusted terms, the trade surplus fell to 21.2 billion euros in July, Eurostat said.



