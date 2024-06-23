The matches of the third and final day of the group stage begin, which will decide the teams classified for the knockout stage. So far only Spain and Portugal (as group winners) and Germany have qualified for the round of 16. Today the position in which the German team and the other team from Group A that will accompany them are classified will be settled in the Scotland-Hungary and Switzerland-Germany matches that will be played simultaneously at 9:00 p.m. The two best teams in each group and the four best third parties will qualify for the next round that will begin next Saturday, June 29. All the information and news from the ninth day of the European tournament could be followed on Universo Euro, the TV channel. streaming global coverage of all PRISA MEDIA media, which brings together all the faces of EL PAÍS, Cadena SER and Ace into a single live video signal. The special programming, which begins at 9:00 p.m., can be followed through the video that accompanies this news.