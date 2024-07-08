Spain and France will meet on Tuesday in Munich for a place in the grand final of Euro 2024. Luis de la Fuente’s team secured their place in the semi-finals after beating Germany, the host country, in the quarter-finals thanks to Mikel Merino’s goal in the 119th minute of extra time. As for the French team, the team led by Kylian Mbappé eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the penalty shoot-out after drawing 0-0 during the match.

