Second day of rest at the European Championships in Germany after the conclusion of the round of 16. The Spanish team has already finished preparing for the quarter-final match against the host country, Germany, this Friday at 18:00 in Stuttgart. Immediately after, Portugal will face France and on Saturday there will be England-Switzerland (18:00) and Netherlands-Turkey (21:00). The faces of EL PAÍS, Cadena SER and AS and other guests will discuss it in the special programming of the global streaming channel of all PRISA MEDIA media, in a single live video signal that starts at 15:00.