The round of 16 will close on Tuesday with the matches between Romania and the Netherlands (18:00) and Austria and Turkey (21:00). These will define all the quarter-final matches, which were joined yesterday by France and Portugal with victories. in extremis. All the information about these matches and the latest news from the tournament can be followed on Universo Euro, the global streaming channel for all PRISA MEDIA media, which brings together all the faces of EL PAÍS, Cadena SER and As in a single live video signal. The special programme, which begins at 3:00 p.m., can be followed via this video.