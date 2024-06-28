The European Championship in Germany rests for the second day after the end of the group stage and the round of 16 matches. The first tickets to the quarterfinals will be distributed on Saturday the 29th with the duels between Italy and Switzerland in Berlin, while in Dortmund the host plays against Denmark. The Spanish team will face Georgia, the surprise of the tournament. All the information about this match and the news of the tournament can be followed on Universo Euro, the global streaming channel for all PRISA MEDIA media, which brings together all the faces of EL PAÍS, Cadena SER and As in a single broadcast signal. live video. The special programming, which begins at 3:00 p.m., can be followed through the video that accompanies this news.