The Spanish team already knows its rival in the round of 16 match of the Euro Cup, which will be played on Sunday at 9:00 p.m. It will be the Georgia team, which on Wednesday caused a surprise by beating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal 2-0. The rest of the round matches are Switzerland-Italy, Germany-Denmark, England-Slovakia, France-Belgium, Portugal-Slovenia, Romania-Netherlands and Austria-Turkey. All the information about this match and the news of the tournament can be followed on Universo Euro, the global streaming channel for all PRISA MEDIA media, which brings together all the faces of EL PAÍS, Cadena SER and As in a single broadcast signal. live video. The special programming, which begins at 3:00 p.m., can be followed through the video that accompanies this news.