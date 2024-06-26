The group stage of the German Euro Cup ends on day 13 of the competition and Spain will know who its rival will be in the round of 16. At 6:00 p.m. Group E closes with the Slovakia-Romania and Ukraine-Belgium clashes. At 9:00 p.m. it will be the turn of Group F, with Georgia-Portugal and Czech Republic-Türkiye. All the information about this match and the news of the tournament can be followed on Universo Euro, the global streaming channel for all PRISA MEDIA media, which brings together all the faces of EL PAÍS, Cadena SER and As in a single broadcast signal. live video. The special programming, which begins at 3:00 p.m., can be followed through the video that accompanies this news.