Day 9 of the German Euro 2024 closes the second day of the group stage with the clashes of the teams in group F. Georgia and the Czech Republic will face each other at 3:00 p.m. and Arda Güler’s Turkey will face the national team Portuguese team captained by Cristiano Ronaldo at 6:00 p.m. At 9:00 p.m. the pending group E match between Belgium and Romania will be played. The day is marked by a 0-0 draw between the Netherlands and France and it will be the last day without two games being played at the same time, as will happen starting tomorrow. All the information and news from the ninth day of the European tournament could be followed on Universo Euro, the TV channel. streaming global coverage of all PRISA MEDIA media, which brings together all the faces of EL PAÍS, Cadena SER and Ace into a single live video signal. The special programming, which begins at 5:30 p.m., can be followed through the video that accompanies this news.