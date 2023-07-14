Genoa – Italy’s great feat that beats Spain 3-2 in the semifinals and goes on to play for the final of theUnder 19 European against Portugal. The goal of Luke LipaniGenoese and Genoese, arrived four minutes from the ninetieth.

Lipani has already made his debut with the first team of Genoa and is one of the products of the Grifone youth sector, in the wake of players such as Criscito, Sturaro, Perin, El Shaarawy, Rovella, Mandragora and Pellegri.