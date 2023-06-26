What can happen in the last scheduled Wednesday? Is Nicolato’s Italy at risk of elimination from the European Championship? Yes, there are hypotheses in which the Azzurrini would be out regardless of the result of the match against Norway, but let’s go in order.

criteria

—

The situation at the moment is as follows: France 6 points, Italy and Switzerland 3, Norway 0. The latter are out of contention, while the other three are at stake for qualification. If Switzerland were to beat France and we the Norwegians we would have three teams with 6 points. So what are the criteria for the detached classification? Let’s focus on the first three: points in head to head, goal difference in head to head and goals in head to head. Considering only the matches between France, Switzerland and Italy and that in a 6-man finish the points will be the same for all three, here is the current situation with the goal difference: France +1 (Italy-France 1-2), Italy 0 (Italy-France 1-2 and Switzerland-Italy 2-3) and Switzerland -1 (Switzerland-Italy 2-3). If Switzerland were to beat France 4-3, the goal difference would be zero for all and at that point the goals scored in the head-to-head would come into play. In this case we would have Switzerland with 6 goals scored and 6 conceded, France with 5-5, while the Azzurri are stuck at 4-4 and therefore eliminated. But there is also a second case: if Switzerland were to beat France 3-2, the Swiss would be first in the group (5-5), while France and Italy are tied for head-to-head matches, goal difference between them and number of goals (4): at that point the direct clash between France and Italy would be considered, with the Azzurri out of the tournament.