Britain, France and Germany on Friday again rejected the United States’ initiative to return UN sanctions against Iran, Reuters reports.

The letter from the “European troika” addressed to the UN Security Council says that restrictions will not be restored on September 20. As noted in the text of the appeal, any actions taken in order to return the restrictions will not have legal force.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov spoke about the results of the Vienna meeting of the Joint Commission of Iran and the “five” international mediators, including the Russian Federation, Great Britain, Germany, China and France.

According to the Deputy Minister of the Russian Ministry, the participants in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian Nuclear Program (JCPOA) did not support Washington’s initiative to restore sanctions against Tehran.