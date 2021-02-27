The euro quote this Saturday, February 27 at $ 105.25 for the purchase and $ 111.25 for the sale, so it remains stable with respect to the last quote.

As for the currency in the parallel market, the euro blue today It is trading at $ 174.00 for the purchase and $ 177.00 for the sale. In this way, its price rises in relation to the last reported.

With these values, the gap between the blue euro and the official euro it is 65%.

The blue euro value It has a higher substantial difference with the official euro since the latter is the one that is acquired in banks and has an established price.

How was the price of the euro blue and its evolution in February 2021

Why is it called euro blue?

Like the blue dollar, the euro blue It is the one that circulates on the black market and usually has a higher value than the official one. An explanation of its name indicates that it is so called because in English, “blue”, in addition to naming the color blue, refers to something “dark”. In this way, the currency exchange is recognized outside the exchange system.

The term euro blue began to be used from 2011, as a result of the restrictions for the acquisition of foreign currency that the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) and the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic began to apply under the government of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

These limitations They gained new momentum in December 2019, after the announcements by President Alberto Fernández about the Economic Emergency Law, which deepened throughout 2020 with the exchange rate. This generates that the sectors that travel abroad choose to buy euros in the black market, thus generating an increase in the price of the euro blue.

Origin of the Euro

The euro was launched on January 1, 1999, when 10 countries fixed their exchange rates and handed over interest rate decisions to the newly created European Central Bank. Euro notes and coins entered circulation three years later.

The shared currency was seen as a solution to the constant exchange rate disputes that had marked European politics after World War II and as a logical extension of the European Union’s tariff free trade zone. Britain, in particular, chose not to participate, but 19 of the 27 EU countries use the euro as their national currency. The people who make up the euro area, also known as the “euro area” are: