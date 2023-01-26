Very soon we will be able to say goodbye to another banknote which will disappear from circulation after the 500 euro one.

The banknotes they are used practically every day as a means of exchange to buy goods or services. If until a few decades ago each nation had its own currency, since 2002 with the introduction of theEUR a single currency has been created which is valid in almost all European countries.

The Euro has always been a very valid currency especially against counterfeiting which over the years has also undergone restyling to further improve its appearance and safety. After the original series started printing from 2002, a few years ago the European Central Bank authorized the release of a second series of banknotes called Europe.

Source: web

Few changes to the appearance and color but the introduction of ever more sophisticated anti-counterfeiting systems. With the new series of banknotes, the production of those from 500 Euros which were really unobtainable in circulation.

A banknote of a very high denomination that would facilitate money laundering, tax evasion and illicit money transfers by allowing large deposits to be made with a minimum volume.

Source: web

Also for this reason, with the production of the second series, it was no longer printed while remaining a valid means of purchasing goods and services. But this may not be the only note to say goodbye.

There European Central Bank announced the arrival of a third series of banknotes which will most likely lead to the elimination of another denomination that is less and less used.

Source: web

We are talking about the 200 euro banknote which according to rumors could leave the scene with the third series, not being printed anymore but obviously remaining a valid means of payment.

In addition to fueling the illegal exchange of currency, both the 200 and the 500 euro banknote are truly unobtainable in circulation. The same fate also for the increasingly invisible 100-euro ones. For years now, the highest denomination in circulation has been the 50 euro one, which is more easily marketable.