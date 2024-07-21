Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Just two days after Manchester United signed 18-year-old French centre-back Lenny Yoro from Lille, Dutch manager Erik ten Hag included him in the Red Devils’ friendly against Scottish Rangers at Murrayfield in Edinburgh, which ended with United winning 2-0, despite the fact that he only attended one group training session and played the entire first half, due to the coach’s desire to learn about his technical and physical capabilities. He included the “veteran” Jonny Evans alongside him, in a formation that was completely different from the “ideal combination” for the team, as it included some young players such as Toby Collier, Eitan Wheatley and Sam Murray, along with the veterans Casemiro, Mason Mount, Diallo, Jadon Sancho and Senegalese goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Sky Sports reported that Lenny Yoro was the player who touched the ball the most in the friendly match, and had the best passes, to the point that the Manchester Evening News gave him 7 out of 10, and he received applause from the United fans who attended the match in large numbers.

Speaking to the club’s TV channel after the match, Lenny Yuro said: I am very happy to be in this team. My teammates helped me a lot, and also the technical staff who let me play at my ease. I think it is a good experience, and for me this is something unbelievable. I am happy with my level of performance and fitness and I hope to continue like that.

There were several attempts by Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain to win the deal for Lenny Euro, but Manchester United beat them to it, because it submitted a large offer worth 70 million euros including bonuses, much more than Real Madrid’s offer, which stopped at 30 million euros, and Paris Saint-Germain’s offer, which stopped at 50 million euros.

Lenny Yuro, born on November 13, 2005, began his professional career at Lille in France, from 2022 to 2024, and moved a few days ago to Manchester United in England.

Yuri played for the French youth teams under 17, 18, 19 and 21 years old, and also played for the French Olympic team, but he has not yet played for the first team of “Les Bleus”.