During the coronation, UEFA distributed the individual awards for the tournament, which were as follows:

Best player of the tournament: Spain’s Rodri.

Best Young Player of the Tournament: Spain’s Lamine Yamal.

As for the tournament’s top scorer, 6 players tied with 3 goals, namely:

England’s Harry Kane, Spain’s Dani Olmo, Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo, Germany’s Jamal Musiala, Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze, and Slovakia’s Ivan Schrantz.

Spain achieved a number of records, most notably: