During the coronation, UEFA distributed the individual awards for the tournament, which were as follows:
- Best player of the tournament: Spain’s Rodri.
- Best Young Player of the Tournament: Spain’s Lamine Yamal.
As for the tournament’s top scorer, 6 players tied with 3 goals, namely:
- England’s Harry Kane, Spain’s Dani Olmo, Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo, Germany’s Jamal Musiala, Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze, and Slovakia’s Ivan Schrantz.
Spain achieved a number of records, most notably:
- Achieving the Euro title for the fourth time, an unprecedented record.
- Winning the Euros by winning seven consecutive matches in the tournament without a draw or defeat, an unprecedented achievement for a former champion.
- Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to win the championship title in history, at the age of 17 years and one day.
