Lamine Yamal is yet another product of the Barcelona youth system and has broken all age records. Here’s everything you need to know about the Spanish talent

“If Lamine wants to play the final he will have to do more things than he has done so far,” he said. Adrien Rabiot on the eve of the semi-final of Euro 2024 Between Spain And France referring to Yamal sheetsThe young Blaugrana talent who has destroyed all records in terms of age responded with a wonderful goal that dragged the Red Furies to the final.

Yamal sheets It is a prodigy that promises to surpass even Kylian Mbappe, which yesterday had no impact, and which perhaps in a few years (but not too many) could become at the level of Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo. However Yamal he is the youngest footballer to have made his debut with the Barcelona at 15 years and 290 days but also the youngest scorer of the Spanish national team and to have been deployed as a starter in Champions League.

As it happens, then, Messi And Yamal have already met. In 2006, the Argentine, then twenty years old, was photographed while bathing the little Yamal of just a few months for the charity calendar created by the daily newspaper Sport together with theUnicef.

Yamal sheets born in Llobregat explosionsa few kilometers from Camp Nou, on July 13, 2007. His father is of Moroccan origin while his mother was born in Equatorial Guinea. He grew up as a footballer in The Farmhouse of the Barcelona to then make his debut with the first team on 29 April 2023 in the match won against Real Betis. In the same year he won his first championship with the Blaugrana. In October he made his debut in Champions League with the Port.

Wearing the national team jersey in 2023 he reached the semi-final of theEuropean Under-17 and in September he was called up by the senior team for the qualifications Euro 2024. By scoring against Georgia he becomes Spain’s youngest goalscorer.

Currently Yamal is linked to the Barcelona until the 2026 with a termination clause from a 1 billion euros. He has stated in the past that he is a big fan of anime and in particular of Gintama.