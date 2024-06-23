Amr Obaid (Cairo)

The “legendary duo”, Messi and Ronaldo, do not stop stealing the limelight, even after nearly two decades have passed since their appearance in the world of football, and their extraordinary historical rivalry, and despite them approaching the final steps in their football careers, the mere presence of one of them in any football tournament… It is enough for all the media to chase them, and it is not surprising when fans and fans, old and young, do that as well, but in their “own way.”

The “Euro selfie” became the talk of the world, after the success of the young child who stormed the field during the Portugal-Turkey match in taking a picture with Ronaldo, despite the objection and concern of the “Sailors” coach, Roberto Martinez, about this matter, and the Spanish “Marca” said that a child took advantage of the interruption of the Turkey match. And Portugal, due to a change in the 68th minute, jumped onto the field and approached his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese, because he was not playing, greeted the little boy and stood next to him to take a “selfie.” Later, other children tried to repeat the same thing. But they were intercepted by security personnel, and in the end, the Don ended up showing his anger about the whole thing.

The Portuguese “Record” wrote that the “selfie” captured the whole world in a few minutes, after the young child succeeded in taking a “smiling” photo with the Portuguese legend, and the website of the local newspaper published 15 different photos of the child with the “Don,” as well as attempts by other fans to replicate The same scene, and her compatriot, “Ocucu,” said that the small child’s assault was the first of 5 attempts witnessed at the “Signal Iduna Park” stadium, which angered many people about the German organization of the tournament, and she wrote that the admiration of the Turkish community in Germany for the star Ronaldo had become clear since the team’s arrival. To the city, but this time the matter developed to create a security problem due to this intrusion, as indicated by another attempt that occurred after the end of the match, which ended in a collision with Gonzalo Ramos and a complaint similar to the anger that Cristiano showed in the end.

The Belgian newspaper “La Libre”, amid its great interest in the victory of its national team, published a report on this matter, in which it hinted at a repetition of what happened with the start of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, but this time the largest number was 5 fans storming the Dortmund stadium in the “Euro 2024” for Ronaldo, and pointed out that the fans stood and applauded the little boy who succeeded in taking the “selfie,” while her compatriot “Le Soir” wrote about the “cute scene” at the beginning of the match with a picture of the little girl who expressed her astonishment at standing in front of “The Don” during Accompanying the national team players, the scene emerged with embarrassment, laughter and great happiness on her part.

If the pictures of the young child with Ronaldo, and the footage of others storming the match field, topped the entire cover of the Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiyah, the British “Mirror” sent a warning message through the famous media personality, Piers Morgan, who said that he was warning that “something dangerous” might happen. It will happen if German security does not tighten its grip on the stands of the stadiums in the Euro Championship, and described what happened as a “ridiculous matter,” stressing the need to protect the players and not allow such “security breaches,” otherwise undesirable consequences may happen next time.